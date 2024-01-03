IAG Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,527 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 129.6% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 193.7% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $144,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.19. The company had a trading volume of 366,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,560. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.39. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.