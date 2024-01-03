IAG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 112 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.63. The stock had a trading volume of 64,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,254. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.72 and a one year high of $104.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

