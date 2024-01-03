IAG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 146 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.37. 78,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,906. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $83.85 and a 12 month high of $105.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.97. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

