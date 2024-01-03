Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 286,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 586,151 shares.The stock last traded at $15.83 and had previously closed at $15.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ICVX shares. William Blair cut shares of Icosavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Icosavax in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Tuesday.

Icosavax Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.16.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Icosavax, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Icosavax

In related news, CEO Adam K. Simpson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $1,389,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cassia Cearley sold 8,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $140,231.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam K. Simpson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $1,389,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,024,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,826 shares of company stock worth $1,948,287. Insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icosavax

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Icosavax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Icosavax by 716.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Icosavax by 505.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax Company Profile

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target.

Featured Stories

