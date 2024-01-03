Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Short Interest Down 6.0% in December

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,400 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the November 30th total of 224,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roumell Asset Management LLC grew its position in Identiv by 1,825.0% in the second quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 331,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 314,069 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Identiv during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its holdings in shares of Identiv by 8.8% during the second quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 434,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Identiv by 35.8% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 164,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 43,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Identiv by 42.8% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,832. Identiv has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $9.66. The firm has a market cap of $180.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71.

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Identiv will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

