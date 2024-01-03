iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IHRT shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $3.50 to $2.90 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 45.5% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,273,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,143,000 after buying an additional 2,586,256 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in iHeartMedia during the first quarter worth about $7,571,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,489,000 after purchasing an additional 956,001 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,172,000. Finally, Silver Point Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 5,546,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,998,000 after purchasing an additional 665,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.92. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $9.01.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,197.12%. The business had revenue of $952.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post -7.5 EPS for the current year.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

