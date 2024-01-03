Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 21,730 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after buying an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.82.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $260.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.64. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $265.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.