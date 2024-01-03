ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) fell 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.88. 807,862 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,015,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ImmunityBio Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ImmunityBio by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

See Also

