ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) fell 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.88. 807,862 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,015,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64.
ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.
