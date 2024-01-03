Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMCR. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Immunocore from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMCR. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 103.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 10,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Immunocore by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 1,703.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMCR stock opened at $71.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.14 and its 200 day moving average is $56.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.54 and a beta of 0.96. Immunocore has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $71.78.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $62.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 million. Research analysts expect that Immunocore will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

