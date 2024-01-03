Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 1,597 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 0.8% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $17,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price objective (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $595.85 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $629.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.65 billion, a PE ratio of 107.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $585.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $543.50.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.88%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.