Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 2,824 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT opened at $82.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.61. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $109.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Several research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.08.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

