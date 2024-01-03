Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 4,713 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.21.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $217.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.45. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.