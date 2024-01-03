Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 1,359 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,641 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,119,116,000 after purchasing an additional 482,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after purchasing an additional 715,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PANW. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,572,052.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,543,251.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 420,440 shares of company stock worth $112,671,559. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $285.10 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $318.00. The firm has a market cap of $89.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.66.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

