Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 411.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $258.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.75. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $261.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.70.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

