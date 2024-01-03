Independent Advisor Alliance Has $4.25 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Intuit by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Intuit by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Intuit by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,210 shares of company stock valued at $55,300,600. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of INTU opened at $595.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $564.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $525.34. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.62 and a 1 year high of $631.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

