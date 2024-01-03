Independent Advisor Alliance Has $7.17 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 100,489.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,525,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,061,000 after buying an additional 3,522,139 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,481,000 after buying an additional 488,561 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,508,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,021,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,089,000 after buying an additional 193,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.63.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $127.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.54. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.89 and a 1 year high of $129.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

