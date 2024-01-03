Independent Advisor Alliance Has $86.61 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,855 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 3.9% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $86,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $234.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.01 and its 200 day moving average is $221.31. The stock has a market cap of $330.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $189.46 and a 12-month high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.