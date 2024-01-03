Independent Advisor Alliance Has $88.78 Million Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,312,649 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Ameris Bancorp accounts for approximately 4.0% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 3.34% of Ameris Bancorp worth $88,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABCB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,754,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $52.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.98. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.33 and a 1-year high of $53.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $393.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

