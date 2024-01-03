Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 13,602 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 13,602 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Blackstone by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Trading Down 2.6 %

Blackstone stock opened at $124.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.85 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.41.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

