Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 1,764 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fundamentum LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.9% during the third quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 15.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in International Business Machines by 12.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 60,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in International Business Machines by 5,743.1% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 271,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,079,000 after acquiring an additional 266,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 261.2% in the third quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $161.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.05. The stock has a market cap of $147.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $166.34.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

