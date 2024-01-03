Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 3,424 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Hershey were worth $10,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock worth $883,405 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HSY. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.81.

Hershey Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $192.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.02.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

