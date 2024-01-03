Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 142 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,005 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.8% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $649.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $288.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $606.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $570.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $449.62 and a 52-week high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $15.00 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.60.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

