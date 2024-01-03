Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 3,548 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 97.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.9% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,832,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $188.88 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.19 and a 52-week high of $193.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.31 and its 200 day moving average is $181.07.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

