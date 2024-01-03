Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 429 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,035,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,729,067,000 after buying an additional 634,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,221,897,000 after buying an additional 190,412 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,842,000 after buying an additional 353,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Accenture by 21.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,009,000 after buying an additional 2,060,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 1.1 %

ACN stock opened at $343.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.72. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $355.38. The stock has a market cap of $215.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,885 shares of company stock worth $12,188,860. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.59.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

