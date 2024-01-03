Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $158.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.85. The stock has a market cap of $134.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.48.

Get Our Latest Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.