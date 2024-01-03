Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Short Interest Down 14.9% in December

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,660,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the November 30th total of 38,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Infosys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.93.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of Infosys stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $17.97. 4,990,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,416,989. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average is $17.14. Infosys has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

