INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) vs. Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Head-To-Head Review

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) and Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares INmune Bio and Scholar Rock’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio $370,000.00 546.44 -$27.30 million ($1.52) -7.38 Scholar Rock $33.19 million 38.02 -$134.50 million ($1.95) -8.97

INmune Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scholar Rock. Scholar Rock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than INmune Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Scholar Rock 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for INmune Bio and Scholar Rock, as provided by MarketBeat.

INmune Bio presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.60%. Scholar Rock has a consensus target price of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 41.43%. Given INmune Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe INmune Bio is more favorable than Scholar Rock.

Profitability

This table compares INmune Bio and Scholar Rock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio -12,246.88% -52.26% -38.08% Scholar Rock N/A -74.00% -52.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.1% of INmune Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Scholar Rock shares are held by institutional investors. 36.1% of INmune Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of Scholar Rock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

INmune Bio has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scholar Rock has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

INmune Bio beats Scholar Rock on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INmune Bio



INmune Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. The company's development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma solid tumor and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03 to treat patients with cancers that express MUC4, a mucinous polyglucan on the surface of some epithelial cancer cells that appears to predict resistant to immunotherapy, including women with MUC4 expressing HER2+ breast cancer and other MUC4 resistant cancers; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Treatment Resistant Depression. It has license agreements with Xencor, Inc.; Immune Ventures, LLC; and University of Pittsburg. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Scholar Rock



Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies. It is also developing a pipeline of novel product candidates with potential to transform the lives of patients suffering from a range of serious diseases, including neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and iron-restricted anemia. The company has a collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to discover and develop specific inhibitors of transforming growth factor beta activation for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

