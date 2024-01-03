Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Short Interest Update

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the November 30th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPHA shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Innate Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Innate Pharma stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74. Innate Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $3.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPHA. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Innate Pharma by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 190,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 108,423 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innate Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Innate Pharma in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 389.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 57,050 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Innate Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), an Anti-C5aR Antibody; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.