Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT) Shares Sold by Acas LLC

Acas LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Acas LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KOCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter worth $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 95.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at $229,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of BATS KOCT traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.44. 31,647 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.53. The firm has a market cap of $59.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

