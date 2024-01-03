Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.69

Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.69 and traded as high as C$1.79. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$1.70, with a volume of 32,685 shares changing hands.

Separately, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$1.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.70. The firm has a market cap of C$54.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, insider Inovalis S.A. bought 28,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.57 per share, with a total value of C$45,253.44. Insiders bought a total of 186,300 shares of company stock valued at $269,693 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

