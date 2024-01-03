Insider Selling: AVITA Medical, Inc. (ASX:AVH) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

AVITA Medical, Inc. (ASX:AVH – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy Curnock-Cook sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$12.05 ($8.20), for a total value of A$30,120.00 ($20,489.80).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 9.32.

AVITA Medical, Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

