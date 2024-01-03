Insider Selling: AVITA Medical, Inc. (ASX:AVH) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

AVITA Medical, Inc. (ASX:AVH – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy Curnock-Cook sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$12.05 ($8.20), for a total value of A$30,120.00 ($20,489.80).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 9.32.
