Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Insperity Price Performance

NYSE:NSP opened at $118.71 on Friday. Insperity has a 52-week low of $93.56 and a 52-week high of $131.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.14 and a 200 day moving average of $107.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.58. Insperity had a return on equity of 177.45% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Insperity will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Insperity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.25%.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total transaction of $400,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,143. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at $9,945,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total value of $400,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,925 shares in the company, valued at $220,143. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,886 shares of company stock worth $4,685,372. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insperity

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Insperity by 9.8% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Insperity by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Insperity by 200.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 20,427 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 0.9% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 79,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Insperity

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.