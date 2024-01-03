Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Trading Down 5.5%

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $176.10 and last traded at $177.50. 64,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 573,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.84.

Several brokerages recently commented on INSP. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.99.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,471,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,437,000 after buying an additional 1,397,510 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 72.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 976,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,870,000 after acquiring an additional 411,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,929,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1,117.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 212,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $43,186,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

