Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Bought by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $507,990,000 after acquiring an additional 405,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,629,000 after purchasing an additional 329,661 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,413,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBP. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Installed Building Products news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,972,973.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of IBP traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,243. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.81 and a 200 day moving average of $141.17. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.89. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.65 and a 1 year high of $189.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.37. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.21 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 15.10%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.