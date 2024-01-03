Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH cut its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,690 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 101,333.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,166,000 after purchasing an additional 529,926 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,275,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 723,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $208,538,000 after purchasing an additional 281,000 shares during the period.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $3,286,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,835.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PODD traded down $10.77 on Wednesday, reaching $198.34. The stock had a trading volume of 567,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,383. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.69 and a 200 day moving average of $205.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 115.81, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $432.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.82 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 7.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PODD. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Insulet from $299.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.33.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

