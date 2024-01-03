Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Shares Gap Down to $13.39

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.39, but opened at $12.87. Intchains Group shares last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 580 shares trading hands.
Intchains Group Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $768.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -669.54.
Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter. Intchains Group had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%.
Institutional Trading of Intchains Group
About Intchains Group
Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.
