Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Forza Wealth Management LLC

Forza Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Intel by 14.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Intel by 30.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 87,626 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.4% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in Intel by 43.7% during the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 13.5% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.39.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

