Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Hits New 12-Month High at $106.00

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 106 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 106 ($1.35), with a volume of 700119 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93 ($1.18).

The firm has a market cap of £61.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,526.67 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 76.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 59.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

In related news, insider Nitil Patel purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £2,205 ($2,807.84). In other news, insider Nitil Patel purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £2,205 ($2,807.84). Also, insider Royston Hoggarth purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £70,000 ($89,137.91). Corporate insiders own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity and credential management business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

