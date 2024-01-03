International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 1.8% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 19.8% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,733. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $166.34. The company has a market cap of $146.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.05.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

