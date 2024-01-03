International Consolidated Companies (OTCMKTS:INCC) and Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Financial Comparison

International Consolidated Companies (OTCMKTS:INCC – Get Free Report) and Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International Consolidated Companies and Cintas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Consolidated Companies N/A N/A N/A ($0.05) N/A Cintas $8.82 billion 6.84 $1.35 billion $13.78 42.95

Cintas has higher revenue and earnings than International Consolidated Companies. International Consolidated Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cintas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Consolidated Companies N/A N/A N/A Cintas 15.57% 36.78% 16.58%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.7% of International Consolidated Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of Cintas shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of International Consolidated Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Cintas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for International Consolidated Companies and Cintas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Consolidated Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Cintas 0 6 7 1 2.64

Cintas has a consensus target price of $559.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.48%.

Summary

Cintas beats International Consolidated Companies on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Consolidated Companies

International Consolidated Companies, Inc. develops and markets CBD products for the pet and animal markets. The company was formerly known as Sign Media Systems, Inc. and changed its name to International Consolidated Companies, Inc. in September 2007. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms. In addition, the company offers first aid and safety services, and fire protection products and services. It provides its products and services through its distribution network and local delivery routes, or local representatives to small service and manufacturing companies, as well as major corporations. Cintas Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Cintas Corporation was formerly a subsidiary of Cintas Corporation.

