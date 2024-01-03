International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN lessened its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in International Paper were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.48. 970,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,625. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

