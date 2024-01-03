Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $372.00 at Raymond James

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $310.00 to $372.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.95.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $8.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $322.48. The company had a trading volume of 398,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,635. The stock has a market cap of $113.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.93. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $56,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

