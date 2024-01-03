Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Defined Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

RSP traded down $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.95. 2,218,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,558,798. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $158.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.89 and its 200 day moving average is $147.56. The firm has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

