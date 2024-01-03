Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Position Lifted by Legacy CG LLC

Legacy CG LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 1,096.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,021 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Legacy CG LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Legacy CG LLC owned 0.41% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $12,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 957,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,907,000 after acquiring an additional 164,682 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,229,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 49,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 51,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.65. 183,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,401. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $80.32 and a 12 month high of $99.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.66. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

