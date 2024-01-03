Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Stake Increased by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 187,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,313 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $17,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 89,885 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $693,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,529,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 18,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SPGP traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.87. 103,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,703. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $80.32 and a 1 year high of $99.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.66.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.