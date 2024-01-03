Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Stake Increased by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 187,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,313 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $17,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 89,885 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $693,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,529,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 18,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of SPGP traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.87. 103,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,703. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $80.32 and a 1 year high of $99.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.66.
About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
