Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 1,017.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,930 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 604,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,493,000 after buying an additional 32,253 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,107.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 488,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 447,775 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 746.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 481,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,343,000 after purchasing an additional 424,357 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 398,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 365,742 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

XLG opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $37.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.42. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

