Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Bought by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,582 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Channel Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Channel Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:GTO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.88. The stock had a trading volume of 45,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,846. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $48.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.60.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

