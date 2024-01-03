Investors Purchase High Volume of Flex Call Options (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,821 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 55% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,109 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a report on Friday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $6.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,605,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,173,527. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average of $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. Flex has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flex will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,100.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Flex news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,100.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $3,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,767.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Flex

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Flex by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,662,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,998,000 after purchasing an additional 247,024 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Flex by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,123,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,287,000 after buying an additional 446,308 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Flex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,841,000 after buying an additional 916,299 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Flex by 119.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741,044 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Flex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,742,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,167,000 after purchasing an additional 73,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Stories

