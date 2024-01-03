Investors Purchase High Volume of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 38,365 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 78% compared to the typical volume of 21,592 call options.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
IEF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,796,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,545,755. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.73. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $100.80.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2816 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Are bank stocks a good buy right now?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Starbucks stock is suddenly surrounded by analysts
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- UniFirst stock falls into the buy zone
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.