Investors Purchase High Volume of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 38,365 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 78% compared to the typical volume of 21,592 call options.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,796,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,545,755. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.73. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2816 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 51,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,208,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

