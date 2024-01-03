IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 342.2% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.46.

IQV stock traded down $5.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.43. The company had a trading volume of 129,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,357. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

